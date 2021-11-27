ModernGhana logo
Allegation of bias after rejection of 2022 budget unfounded — Parliamentary Service

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliamentary Service has rubbished allegations of bias in the circumstances leading to the rejection of the 2022 budget.

After an intense debate on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the government since Monday, the Minority in Parliament today opposed its approval.

Amid accusation of bias during the proceedings for approval of the budget, the Public Affairs Directorate has issued a statement to clear the air.

“Parliament will like to assure citizens that allegations of bias are unfounded and should not be entertained,” part of the statement issued has said.

It notes that Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin is fully aware of the national nature of the budget and hence is committed to ensuring that Parliament conducts its business with this in mind.

Below is the statement in full:

