ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament rejects 2022 'Agyenkwa' budget

Headlines Parliament rejects 2022 'Agyenkwa' budget
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Parliament has rejected the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

All the 137 NDC MPs voted in a one-sided House on Friday, November 26, 2021.

This was after members on the Majority side of Parliament staged a walkout during proceedings.

This follows a disagreement over a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for non-MPs to vacate the Chamber.

Parliament had through a voice vote rejected a request by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to meet the leadership of the House before the approval of the 2022 budget.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, challenged the Speaker’s interpretation of the voice vote and called for a ‘division’.

Mr. Bagbin thus directed that, per orders of the House, non-MPs had to vacate the Chamber during the voice division process.

While vacating the Chamber, the Majority MPs demanded that the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who was sitting in the public gallery at the time, must also exit the House but that request was ignored.

This infuriated the Majority MPs who walked out of the Chamber, leaving only members on the Minority side.

The Speaker of Parliament thus suspended the sitting for five minutes.

The House resume after 20minutes but the Majority side of the House failed to return.

The Speaker of Parliament went ahead with proceedings indicating that this is not the first time proceedings of the House continued after one side of the House stage a walk out.

This time around, the Speaker adopted a headcount in the absence of the Majority side of the House.

He indicated that the Majority side of the House walked out of their own business.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Prempeh College wins 2021 NSMQ after beating PRESEC-Legon, Kestasco
26.11.2021 | Headlines
Ecobank Head Office premises attached to pay over GH¢96million judgement debt
26.11.2021 | Headlines
Budget Debate: Majority stage walk-out over Asiedu Nketia’s presence; Speaker suspends sitting
26.11.2021 | Headlines
Don’t bring back Agyapa deal to Parliament, we won’t support it – Minority
26.11.2021 | Headlines
“Take Advantage Of Ghana’s Business-Friendly Climate” – Akufo-Addo woos Norwegian investors
26.11.2021 | Headlines
BoG has lost focus; cause of atrocious 25%, 30% high interest rates among banks – Togbe Afede
26.11.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget voting: Majority MPs missing in Parliament as Bagbin suspend proceedings
26.11.2021 | Headlines
Kessben Media woes deepen as another popular presenter resigns after decades of service
26.11.2021 | Headlines
AG takes over prosecution of KNUST senior lecturer over his wife’s ‘disappearance’
26.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line