Report within 24hours – MTTD order offenders captured on video

The Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Ghana Police Service has ordered owners of vehicles captured on video committing various road traffic offences to report to the MTTD within 24hours.

The Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre on Friday, 26 November 2021 captured some road traffic offenders.

The road traffic offenders were captured on video between the hours of 6:41am to 9:59am around Airport Traffic Light, Oponglo Junction and Spintex Road-Papaye, all in Accra.

According to the Police, the vehicles were seen committing various road traffic offences including “unauthorised stopping, dangerous driving and causing danger to the road users.”

The Ghana Police Service has therefore urged owners of the captured vehicles to report to the Accra Central MTTD office, at Tudu.

They are to report within 24 hours to assist with investigations.

Below are the registration numbers of the captured vehicles:

GN 3579- 20

• MAJESTY 1

• GR 7648- 15

• GR 1460- 19

• GN 2939- 14