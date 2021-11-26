ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Report within 24hours – MTTD order offenders captured on video

Social News Report within 24hours – MTTD order offenders captured on video
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Ghana Police Service has ordered owners of vehicles captured on video committing various road traffic offences to report to the MTTD within 24hours.

The Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre on Friday, 26 November 2021 captured some road traffic offenders.

The road traffic offenders were captured on video between the hours of 6:41am to 9:59am around Airport Traffic Light, Oponglo Junction and Spintex Road-Papaye, all in Accra.

According to the Police, the vehicles were seen committing various road traffic offences including “unauthorised stopping, dangerous driving and causing danger to the road users.”

The Ghana Police Service has therefore urged owners of the captured vehicles to report to the Accra Central MTTD office, at Tudu.

They are to report within 24 hours to assist with investigations.

Below are the registration numbers of the captured vehicles:

GN 3579- 20

• MAJESTY 1

• GR 7648- 15

• GR 1460- 19

• GN 2939- 14

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
VIDEO: Police camera captures five cars for indiscipline on road
26.11.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police cameras capture five drivers breaching road regulations
26.11.2021 | Social News
Volta MPs unhappy over non-allocation of funds to Blekusu Sea Defense project
26.11.2021 | Social News
FixTheCountry Demo: Protestors, security engage in 3-hour standoff at Parliament 
26.11.2021 | Social News
Workers who retire after 2037 may not receive pensions — ACRR predicts
26.11.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: 'No vaccination cards, no movement' should be mandatory during X-mas – Deputy Health Minister
26.11.2021 | Social News
'We want the ultimate' — Volta Minister as Ketasco, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon clash today in NSMQ finals
26.11.2021 | Social News
U/E/R: 5534 teenage pregnancies recorded in first 10 months of 2021
26.11.2021 | Social News
GRASAG fights NUGS for endorsing proposed e-levy in 2022 budget
26.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line