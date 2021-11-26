ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

COVID-19: 'No vaccination cards, no movement' should be mandatory during X-mas – Deputy Health Minister

Social News COVID-19: 'No vaccination cards, no movement' should be mandatory during X-mas – Deputy Health Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, has suggested that vaccination cards could become an essential requirement for travel and movement during the Christmas holidays.

When asked about the surge in cases outside Ghana, Mr. Seini referenced the importance of vaccination cards in travel outside Ghana.

For example, Slovakia has gone into a two-week lockdown, the Czech Republic has declared a 30-day state of emergency which involves early closure of bars and clubs and a ban on Christmas markets.

Germany has also crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

“If you don't take time, this Christmas, if you don’t have the card, you can't even go and mingle with your brother to celebrate the Christmas [in Ghana],” the deputy minister said.

“The restrictions will come. While you want to go to Europe, you will need to show it. And when you are coming to Ghana, you will also need to show it. That is why you are encouraged to go for the vaccination and get your card,” he added.

Despite concerns about the slow rate of vaccination, Mr. Seini remains optimistic about achieving the target set by the government to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2020.

He noted that “what we are observing is people don't even want to move for the vaccines.”

In response to this, he said, more education would be required to improve the rate of vaccination.

Mr. Seini, however, added that “coverage is very high, and I think when we put out the figures, I think we will be hitting almost 10 million [people vaccinated] and above.”

So far, only 3,493,688 Ghanaians have received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Workers who retire after 2037 may not receive pensions — ACRR predicts
26.11.2021 | Social News
'We want the ultimate' — Volta Minister as Ketasco, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon clash today in NSMQ finals
26.11.2021 | Social News
U/E/R: 5534 teenage pregnancies recorded in first 10 months of 2021
26.11.2021 | Social News
GRASAG fights NUGS for endorsing proposed e-levy in 2022 budget
26.11.2021 | Social News
National Best Fisher to receive two-bedroom apartment—Hawa Koomson
26.11.2021 | Social News
Five grabbed over Bawku disturbances
26.11.2021 | Social News
Health Minister unhappy over vaccine politics
26.11.2021 | Social News
W/R: Sprinter bus knocked down woman to death at Dominibo
26.11.2021 | Social News
MCE calls for permanent military post over galamsey pit collapse at Prestea Huni-Valley
26.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line