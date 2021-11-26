'We want the ultimate' — Volta Minister as Ketasco, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon clash today in NSMQ finals

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has urged contestants, representing the Keta Senior High Technical School (KSHTS) from the Volta region to offer their best in the finals of this year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition to win the ultimate.

Three schools, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon and Keta SHTS, would lock horns Friday in Kumasi for the coveted trophy and activate the bragging right for the winning School as the best Senior High School in the country.

In a zoom conversation with the team and contestants of KSHTS on Thursday, Dr Letsa prayed for wisdom and assured them of his support to win the trophy after which he would lead them to present it to the President of the Republic.

"Volta region is trending globally and Ketasco has made us proud, but we want the ultimate, the ultimate must arrive. We are praying for you and the whole region is behind you," Dr Letsa said.

The contestants, in their response, expressed maximum optimism and high focus on winning the trophy.

Ketasco has made their first-ever appearance to the finals of the competition and the first SHS from Volta to reach the finals.

However, four-time winners, Prempeh College are also not leaving anything to chance to pick the trophy from PRESEC Legon, who made three consecutive appearances in the finals since 2019.

PRESEC Legon, winners of the 2020 NSMQ competition, would also leave no stone unturned in lifting the trophy for the seventh time.

Ketasco won the contest with 53 points, whereas their main contender, Wesley Girls' Senior High School scored 35 points, and Tamale SHS scored 31 points at the end of the five rounds to get to the finale.

Old students of Ketasco as well as people from Volta have taken to their social media handles with words of encouragement and in anticipation for the ultimate prize.

