Suma Traditional Council honours Bagbin, 7 MPs for LGBTQ+ fight

By Odeneho Kwesi Appiah,Sunyani
The Suma traditional council in the Bono Region has honoured Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin and seven members of parliament for their outstanding fight against LGBTQ+.

Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III presented eight golden swords and citations to the seven MPs and the Speaker.

The ruler of Suma traditional area, however, admonished them not to relent on their efforts in fighting the LGBTQ+.

Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III reiterated his position to punish people involved in LGBTQ+ who will be found in his jurisdiction with their existing traditional laws if parliament fails to enact a law on that.

Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III again called on the government to rubbish the calls that, passing anti-LGBTQ+ law will empty the consolidated fund.

The seven MPs awarded were Sam George, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Hon.Della Sowah and others.

Speaking on behalf of the award winners, Sam George commended the Chief for honouring their efforts.

He reaffirmed the position of parliament in enacting a law to forbid the practice of the LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

He said the committee responsible for working on the bill is working on it and hoped that, by Easter 2022, the bill banning the activities of the LGBTQ+ will be passed.

