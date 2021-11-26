Tidal Waves: Victims returning home - NADMO

Victims of the Volta Region tidal waves whose homes are still up have started returning to their homes, officials have said.

Apart from these, those whose homes were affected, are currently putting up with friends, families and other members of the communities.

Over 2,000 children and over 1,000 women were affected by the tidal waves in three constituencies of the Region.

Updating 3FM's Sunrise on Friday, November 26, the Regional Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ebenezer Azumah, explained that “we have been able to reach out to the victims by way of giving them some items”.

“The situation is under control and some people have started moving to their various homes. We have been able to relocate some of them to the community centres. Some have also moved to friends and families. Those whose houses were not demolished have started moving to their various homes.”

Mr. Azumah said, “for women, there are organizations who have promised, especially CoDA, with soft loans to put them back”.

He further explained that “we have enough items but we need more”.

He admitted that even though the construction of a sea defense wall was not captured in the 2022 budget statement by the government, it is not out of place because the government could still do something about the situation.

“It was not captured in the 2022 budget but I think something can be worked out outside the budget. I will not say it is too late. Government can work out something outside the budget.”

Mr. Azumah hoped that “we will wait for the mid-year budget review and see if it will be captured into the budget”.

