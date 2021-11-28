ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.11.2021 Social News

Stop migrating to urban cities for non-existing white color jobs - Chief lmam to youth

Stop migrating to urban cities for non-existing white color jobs - Chief lmam to youth
28.11.2021 LISTEN

The Chief Imam of Achiase, a town along the Kumasi-Barrekese road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region, Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi has admonished the youth to stop migrating from their villages to the urban cities in search of non-existing white color jobs.

The Imam was reacting to the cases where some youth decide to leave the rural areas in search of greener pastures in the urban cities but eventually ended up in bad companies engaging in criminal activities just to survive.

According to him, he differs in option that there are no jobs in the rural areas.

He attributed the menace to laziness and the get rich quick attitude of the youth in recent times.

The Imam indicated that prosperity comes from hard work, focus and dedication.

According to him, the youth see apprenticeship and farming as work for villagers and illiterates, unknown to them that the so-called villagers' jobs are the best profession one can make life out of it.

"Instead of the youth make efforts to adopt interest in farming or assigned themselves into apprenticeship programs to better their future, they rather depend on white color jobs which are non-existence.

"Suppose an accountant, pilot, manager among other high-ranking officials who are wealthy and decide to put up a mansion, which person of these academicians services would be required, is it not artisans?" he stressed.

The Chief Imam calls for a national strategy to develop the interest of the youth in vocational skills and farming to help curb the rising cases of crime in society.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Physician Assistants demand employment for about 800 members by close of year
27.11.2021 | Social News
2021 NSMQ: Ketasco praised for being gallant losers
27.11.2021 | Social News
Let's commend Bagbin for his tenacity, firmness during 2022 budget debate — CFF-Ghana
27.11.2021 | Social News
N/R: Over 300 suspected criminals arrested in military operation
27.11.2021 | Social News
Kasoa: ECG disconnects over 50 homes from the national grid over illegal connection
27.11.2021 | Social News
Methodist Bishop, 2 dragged to Court for destroying palm farm belonging to an old lady
27.11.2021 | Social News
CK Tedam University staff suspends strike over payroll issues
27.11.2021 | Social News
What happened is good for democracy — Gyampo on 2022 budget 'rejection'
27.11.2021 | Social News
1984 year group hands over newly constructed borehole to Damongo school on 50th anniversary celebration
27.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line