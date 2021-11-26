FixTheCountry demo against 2022 budget, 'killer' taxes kicks off today

Members of the Economic fighter’s league and Fix The Country Movement as well as some Ghanaians will later today, Friday, 26 November 2021 march to Parliament in a move to compel the House to reject the 2022 budget.

The demonstration is to express their grievances about the tax increases and introduction of new taxes especially the e-levy in the 2022 budget.

The e-levy, which is a 1.75 per cent tax on all e-transactions which include banking and mobile money transactions has infuriated many Ghanaians who are kicking against its implementation.

The Accra Regional Police Command says it has made adequate security arrangements for the demonstration.

The demonstrators will assemble at Tema Station near the Hockey Pitch and move through Accra Technical University towards Trade Union Congress Traffic Light, through Cedi House, through National Theatre Traffic Light to AU Roundabout and finally end at the Parliament House.

Taking into account the traffic situation, personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) according to the Police will be present to ensure the free flow of traffic.

The Police also noted it is resolute to collaborate with the demonstrators towards a peaceful demonstration.

However, organisers and demonstrators have been entreated to observe all COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the Police for a successful event.

