E/R: Gory accident at Akyem New Tafo kills two people

A ghastly accident that occurred at Akyem New Tafo in the Eastern Region has resulted in the death of two people.

Information provided by Modernghana News sources has revealed that the gory accident happened on Thursday night on the Akyem Tafo stretch of the Bunso to Koforidua highway.

The accident occurred when a Toyota vehicle with registration number ER 718-15 carrying passengers clashed with a private car [a Hyundai Elantra] with Registration number GR 3522-19 from Akyem Tafo.

Unfortunately, the driver of the private car [a male] and a female in the passenger’s seat died on the spot.

Passengers in the other vehicle on the other hand sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident and had to be rushed to the Akyem Tafo government hospital and Eastern Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the two deceased was sent to the Akyem Tafo Hospital Morgue for preservation until their families are located.