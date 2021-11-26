ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Gory accident at Akyem New Tafo kills two people

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News E/R: Gory accident at Akyem New Tafo kills two people
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A ghastly accident that occurred at Akyem New Tafo in the Eastern Region has resulted in the death of two people.

Information provided by Modernghana News sources has revealed that the gory accident happened on Thursday night on the Akyem Tafo stretch of the Bunso to Koforidua highway.

The accident occurred when a Toyota vehicle with registration number ER 718-15 carrying passengers clashed with a private car [a Hyundai Elantra] with Registration number GR 3522-19 from Akyem Tafo.

Unfortunately, the driver of the private car [a male] and a female in the passenger’s seat died on the spot.

Passengers in the other vehicle on the other hand sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident and had to be rushed to the Akyem Tafo government hospital and Eastern Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the two deceased was sent to the Akyem Tafo Hospital Morgue for preservation until their families are located.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tidal Waves: Victims returning home - NADMO
26.11.2021 | Social News
#FixTheCountry demo against 2022 budget, 'killer' taxes kicks off today
26.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two killed in crash at Tafo
26.11.2021 | Social News
Controller & Accountant-General clarifies 'deductions' in teachers' November pay
26.11.2021 | Social News
Glefe demolition was to avert ‘environmental catastrophe’ – MCE
26.11.2021 | Social News
UK suspend flights to six African states over highly transmissible new covid-19 variant
26.11.2021 | Social News
Support passage of e-Levy and hold us accountable for it – NPP to Ghanaians
26.11.2021 | Social News
Police ready for “FixTheCountry” demo today
26.11.2021 | Social News
Asokwa NCCE fights violent extremism
25.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line