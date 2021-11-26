We haven’t asked gov’t to suspend E-Levy; it’s the most innovative tax – Danquah Institute clarifies

The Danquah Institute has rubbished reports creating an erroneous impression that it is against the proposed 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Reports in Daily Graphic and other media outlets on Thursday claim the Danquah Institute wants government to have a broader consultation on the induction of the levy that has generated a lot of issues.

Having taken notice of the report, the Danquah Institute has released a statement setting the records straight.

In the statement, the Institute says it has never said anywhere that the government should suspend the levy.

The institute insists that the E-Levy is the most innovative tax in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the government.

“We wish for it to be known that Danquah Institute has not asked government to suspend the e-tax for broader consultations as has been reported.

“The Institute firmly holds the position that the e-levy is appropriate, right, timely and is an innovative tax,” part of the statement issued by the Institute notes.

The Danquah Institute further stresses that the introduction of the levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector is a truly commendable initiative.

Find below the full statement from the Danquah Institute: