Glefe demolition was to avert ‘environmental catastrophe’ – MCE

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly has defended a demolition exercise it carried out at Glefe on Thursday.

It said the move was to avert an environmental catastrophe.

The Municipal Chief Executive, George Cyril Bray, in a Citi News interview said the approach is one of the measures taken to make the water body regenerate.

According to him, the presence of residents around the lagoon has resulted in heavy pollution with solid waste.

He said the assembly plans to dredge the lagoon as the next step in 2022.

“We are supposed to be dredging the Lagoon eventually, and that is the plan for next year,” he said.

There was a plan about a decade ago to develop a resort or recreational facility around the lagoon to boost local tourism, but “unfortunately, the community keeps messing it up,” said Cyril Bray.

“For now, we are going to dredge it such that the Lagoon would still be there so that when it rains, it can hold the water from the adjoining communities and seep gradually into the sea,” he added.

Thursday's exercise displaced about 200 residents who live along the Glefe Lagoon.

Some residents were found wailing and lamenting over the development. Those who spoke to Citi News said the government must make alternative accommodation arrangements for them.

They argued that the assembly failed to give them ample time to relocate.

According to the assembly, residents were given ample time to vacate their premises to allow for the exercise; aimed at protecting the lagoon.

