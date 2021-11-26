Abu Jinapor donates two bulls, food items towards 50th anniversary celebration of Damongo SHS

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Abu Jinapor has donated assorted food items towards the 50th anniversary celebration of Damongo Senior High School slated for Saturday, November 27, 2021.

They include two bulls, five bags of rice, sixty crates of Malta Guinness and a gallon of cooking oil as his contribution.

The donation was done on behalf of the lawmaker by Mr. Seidu Ayuba Jackel, a former secretary of the ruling NPP in the Damongo constituency and Mr. Issahaku Majeed Porous, former constituency organizer for the party.

At a short ceremony to present the items, Mr. Seidu Ayuba Jackel explained that the MP asked him to do the donation on his behalf because of his schedules but he however assured that the MP would navigate his way through to grace the occasion on Saturday.

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Aluba Ewontumah Alugba who received the items in the presence of the president of the old students association of the school, Alhaji Shaibu Adam expressed gratitude to the MP who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for the kind gesture.

They assured the MP's delegation of putting the items into judicious use to meet the intended purpose for which they were donated.