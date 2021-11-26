ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Abu Jinapor donates two bulls, food items towards 50th anniversary celebration of Damongo SHS

Social News Abu Jinapor donates two bulls, food items towards 50th anniversary celebration of Damongo SHS
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Abu Jinapor has donated assorted food items towards the 50th anniversary celebration of Damongo Senior High School slated for Saturday, November 27, 2021.

They include two bulls, five bags of rice, sixty crates of Malta Guinness and a gallon of cooking oil as his contribution.

The donation was done on behalf of the lawmaker by Mr. Seidu Ayuba Jackel, a former secretary of the ruling NPP in the Damongo constituency and Mr. Issahaku Majeed Porous, former constituency organizer for the party.

At a short ceremony to present the items, Mr. Seidu Ayuba Jackel explained that the MP asked him to do the donation on his behalf because of his schedules but he however assured that the MP would navigate his way through to grace the occasion on Saturday.

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Aluba Ewontumah Alugba who received the items in the presence of the president of the old students association of the school, Alhaji Shaibu Adam expressed gratitude to the MP who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for the kind gesture.

They assured the MP's delegation of putting the items into judicious use to meet the intended purpose for which they were donated.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Workers who retire after 2037 may not receive pensions — ACRR predicts
26.11.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: 'No vaccination cards, no movement' should be mandatory during X-mas – Deputy Health Minister
26.11.2021 | Social News
'We want the ultimate' — Volta Minister as Ketasco, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon clash today in NSMQ finals
26.11.2021 | Social News
U/E/R: 5534 teenage pregnancies recorded in first 10 months of 2021
26.11.2021 | Social News
GRASAG fights NUGS for endorsing proposed e-levy in 2022 budget
26.11.2021 | Social News
National Best Fisher to receive two-bedroom apartment—Hawa Koomson
26.11.2021 | Social News
Five grabbed over Bawku disturbances
26.11.2021 | Social News
Health Minister unhappy over vaccine politics
26.11.2021 | Social News
W/R: Sprinter bus knocked down woman to death at Dominibo
26.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line