My constituents in Builsa South warned me to stay in Accra if 2022 budget is approved – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency of the Upper East, Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak says he will vote against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal after receiving a strong warning from his constituents.

According to the lawmaker, his constituents are against the 2022 budget and have cautioned him not to dare return to the constituency should he vote to approve the budget.

“My constituents have told me that should I make the mistake of voting in favour of this [2022] budget I should remain in Accra.

“I will not remain in Accra, they sent me here to work on their behalf. Their instructions are very clear and so the position is clear. We represent our people and we are going to do what they want,” Clement Apaak said on the floor of parliament on Thursday during a debate of the 2022 budget.

Affirming the stance of Minority MPs in the house, Clement Apaak stressed that there is no way the 2022 budget will be approved.

He insists that if the budget is approved, Ghanaians will only suffer.

“We will reject this budget. We cannot vote for this budget because this is not a budget that gives Ghanaians hope,” the Builsa South MP said.

Making a counter-argument after listening to the Builsa South MP, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum‎ said he has the backing of his constituents to do all he can for the 2022 budget to be approved by Parliament.

“I, the son of Bosomtwe, my constituents have told me I better get this budget approved before I come back,” the Minister said.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum continued, “If you say you are not approving this [budget], you are telling Ghanaians that you don’t want 12 states of the Art Technical and Vocational Institutions. Is that what you want to tell Ghanaians?

“If you say you are not approving this budget what it means is that you are not allowing this nation to recover from the 1987 education reform that destroyed our education system.”