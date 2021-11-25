Bono Chairman for 'Die Hard For NPP National' fetes JHS graduands

25.11.2021 LISTEN

On their final day to end their basic education last Friday, 19th November, 2021, the outgoing students of Sarah Donkor Basic School at Goka were surprised by an impromptu party.

To heave a sigh of relief after the BECE exam, the final year students ended a beautiful day with a visit of emissaries of Mr. Isaac Ankamah, the Bono Chairman of 'Die Hard For NPP National.'

They were fed appetising packaged rice to their satisfaction.

Mr. Ankamah who owns Kofanki Investment, dealers in Agro products and hospitality told the graduates that completing Junior High School (JHS) is the first step of their long journey into a brighter future.

"Now is not the time for them to revel at home, but to enquire more from their seniors in the second cycle level, to prepare them well as they wait for their results," he stated.

As one of the pioneers of the Sarah Donkor School, Mr. Ankamah who is also a native of Goka and based in the Bono capital, Sunyani noted that as students stay at home in wait for their results, they should not sit idle, but read books that will prepare them for their chosen courses at Senior High School.

As their final day coincided with the commemoration of World Toilet Day, Mr. Isaac Ankamah promised the Goka community home toilet facilities that for years has been in serious need of the people.

Last year during the yuletide, Mr. Isaac Ankamah and his Kofanki Investment organised a football gala for the youth of the Goka community.

He plans to take it a notch higher this year, by adding Quiz competition, debate, dancing competitions and symposiums that will see some important personalities share their life experiences with the youth to inspire growth.