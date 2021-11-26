Covid-19: Christmas is coming, get vaccinated to save lives — Dr Archibald Yao Letsa urge Voltarians

26.11.2021 LISTEN

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has urged people of the region to get vaccinated against covid-19 as yuletide approaches.

He noted that the cases are likely to soar if majority of the citizens do not take the jab before visiting families, loved ones and events such as church service, all nights, parties during the Christmas festivities.

According to him, government's main intervention is to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating more people to control the infection rate.

Dr Archibald Yoa Letsa in a press release signed on Wednesday, November 24 said the region has received closed to 400,000 covid-19 vaccine doses yet residents are reluctant in taking the jab.

He stated that about 119,088 persons have so far received their first dose and 19,108 have received both the first and the second doses.

He continued that, as the Christmas festival season approaches, it is important that the people avail themselves to be vaccinated in order not to carry the infection to the vulnerable population.

The Minister explained that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has granted approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to cover persons aged 15years and above which will provide another layer of protection for children in Junior High and Senior High schools.

"The Ghana Health Service together with the Education Education Service in the Region and the Districts will work with their respective district assemblies and stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy," he stated.