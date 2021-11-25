ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be diligent in your watchdog role — Energy Minister charges Electricity Market Oversight Panel

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
General News Be diligent in your watchdog role — Energy Minister charges Electricity Market Oversight Panel
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has charged the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) to channel its energies and synergies towards ensuring that the country’s power situation remains stable.

Dr. Prempeh made this point when he inaugurated the panel at a short ceremony at the Ministry in Accra this morning.

The Electricity Regulations, 2008, L.I. 1937 established the Ghana Wholesale Electricity Market (GWEM) to facilitate wholesale trading of electricity and the provision of ancillary services in the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).

The L.I. 1937 further established the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) to supervise the administration and operation of the GWEM.

Congratulating them on their nomination to the panel, the Minister stated he believed in their collective ability to contribute to the country’s energy sector and reminded them of their responsibilities.

“You would among others, seek to monitor the general performance of electricity transmission, ensure smooth and efficient operation of the wholesale electricity market, monitor pre-dispatch schedules, and ensure long-term optimisation of hydro-electricity supply sources in the country.

"This also includes rallying around the stakeholders of the electricity value chain for a seamless service delivery”, Dr. Prempeh stated.

Tracing the background to the EMOP, the Minister stated that as part of efforts to improve the governance and operations of the electricity sector, the first NPP administration under President Kufuor ensured that L.I 1937 was passed which provided for the implementation of a Wholesale Electricity Market to facilitate wholesale electricity trading.

This was also to allow for private sector investment and competition in the procurement of electricity in Ghana. He further stated that the NPP has always believed in the private sector as the engine of growth and hence participation in this critical sector of the economy.

He also reminded them of their watchdog role and stated that his doors were always open to frank discussions that would move the country’s electricity market and the energy sector as a whole forward.

The Chairman of the EMOP, Ebo B. Quagraine assured the Minister on behalf of his colleagues that they would strive to deliver their mandate and justify the confidence reposed in them.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Members of CiCoNet hold maiden annual conference at Osino
25.11.2021 | General News
MoGCSP launches 16-day activism campaign against gender-based violence
25.11.2021 | General News
U.S. Embassy Highlights Ghanaian champions against gender-based violence
24.11.2021 | General News
GIJ Writers and Debators Club wins maiden inter-campus fact debate
24.11.2021 | General News
Support 2022 budget to help get our youth into entrepreneurship – Finance Minister to Ghanaians
24.11.2021 | General News
Former DCE for Sekyere East granted Ghc300,000 bail over stealing allegations
24.11.2021 | General News
Trotro drivers wear red bands amid threats to strike over high fuel prices
23.11.2021 | General News
Memphis to honour Ghana in May 2022
23.11.2021 | General News
Ashanti GPRTU threatens strike
23.11.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line