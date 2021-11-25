435 Emergency Medical Technicians pass out at Ambulance School

About four hundred and thirty-five (435) Emergency Medical Technicians who underwent a one-year Training to acquire expertise in Pre-Hospital Management of casualties and to be at the forefront of providing pre-hospital care to the injured and the sick have passed out at the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School At Nkenkaasu in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

They will form part of the National Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Service teams numbering 2,547, who are relied upon to respond to emergencies in the country.

Addressing the graduates at the parade, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu announced that the government, through the Ministry of Health, is to administer, maintain and operate a nationwide comprehensive Emergency Medical Services System throughout the country that is designed to reduce medical emergencies, deaths, injuries and permanent long- term disabilities.

This he said will be implemented through a fully integrated network of related components.

The Minister paid tribute to the late Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten for his role in allocating a land for the establishment of the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School at Nkenkaasu.

He commended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Zakaria for his hard work and commitment to make the training school, one of the best in the sub-region and reiterated the government commitment to ensuring quality Health Care Delivery to Ghanaians.

The Acting President of the Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Dua urged the government to consider upgrading the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School into a centre of excellence.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Zakaria expressed concern about frequent attacks on ambulances by robbers and appealed to the Police Administration for an effective partnership to curb the menace.

This year’s passing out parade attracted Ministers of State, Traditional rulers and representatives of the security services.

The event was climaxed with the inauguration of a 500 Seating Capacity Auditorium Conference Hall.