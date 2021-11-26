Government extents 'Free TVET' to public technical and vocational education institutions

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Technical And Vocational Education and Training Service(TVETS) Mr. David Prah has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government has extended the Free TVET to all JHS graduates across the country for the 2022 academic year.

He indicated that all JHS graduates who will select any of the following TVET institutions will enjoy the government's flagship programme "Free TVET for all".

The TVET Institutions include GES-TVED, NVTI, OIC, GRATIS, Community Development Institutes, Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institutes, Social Welfare Training Institutes, Agric in TVET Institutes, Technology Solution Centres and ICCES.

Mr. David Prah mentioned that TVET Institutions that were under the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been part of the Free SHS/TVET rollout since 2017 and will continue to be part of the 'Free TVET for all' flagship programme.

He stated that all TVET providing institutions that were under the 19 Ministries/Agencies that were providing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have been aligned to the Ghana TVET Service under the Ministry of Education per the Pre-Tertiary ACT 2020 (ACT 1049).

According to him, the Free TVET program will grant JHS graduates who will enroll for the year 2022 academic year in the second cycle institutions an opportunity to receive employable skills necessary for the job market after their education.

"As part of the President's Agenda and initiative for the youth of the country, all Junior High School graduates who will be enrolling for the year 2022 academic year in the second cycle TVET Institutions will enjoy Free TVET in all the public TVET Providing Institutions," he stated.

He noted that Ghana TVET under their leadership of H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum the Education Minister will witness vigorous transformation.

"It is part of the initiative of the President to make Ghana TVET one of best in the continent especially in the education sector.

"Let me use this platform to appeal to parents of JHS GRADUATES to urge their wards choose a TVET programmes because that what will equip them with Skills for the job market. There is also the opportunity for those who will complete their TVET programmes to continue from the National Proficiency levels through Certificate levels to HND, B.TECH, M.TECH to the Doctor of Technology level with the National TVET Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF) which is being implemented by the Commission for TVET," he emphasised.

Mr. David Prah stated the Ghana TVET Service as the implementing agency is committed to see to the achievement of the President's vision for the transformation of the TVET education towards national development.