ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police allegedly used brutal force to arrest Ga chief

Social News Police allegedly used brutal force to arrest Ga chief
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Mamprobi District Police Commander Superintendent Alfred Kudah allegedly led his men to assault a Ga Security Chief at the Ga Mashie.

Asafoatse Adjetey who serves under the Ga Mantse was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the Policemen under the command of Superintendent Kudah.

According to the residents, Asafoatse Adjetey had some misunderstanding with a landowner over the usual digging fee which is usually given to the youth.

Asafoatse Ayitey ended up beaten to the extent of tearing apart the "Afili" from his hand and leg.

"Afili" is used in the Ga State to distinguish Chiefs.

The policemen after the alleged brutality handcuffed him on his foot instead of his hands cited in a vial video on social media.

Efforts made to reach Superintendent Alfred Kudah for his side of the story proved futile.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Health Minister unhappy over vaccine politics
26.11.2021 | Social News
Suma Traditional Council honours Bagbin, 7 MPs for LGBTQ+ fight
26.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal Waves: Victims returning home - NADMO
26.11.2021 | Social News
#FixTheCountry demo against 2022 budget, 'killer' taxes kicks off today
26.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two killed in crash at Tafo
26.11.2021 | Social News
Controller & Accountant-General clarifies 'deductions' in teachers' November pay
26.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Gory accident at Akyem New Tafo kills two people
26.11.2021 | Social News
Glefe demolition was to avert ‘environmental catastrophe’ – MCE
26.11.2021 | Social News
UK suspend flights to six African states over highly transmissible new covid-19 variant
26.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line