Police allegedly used brutal force to arrest Ga chief

The Mamprobi District Police Commander Superintendent Alfred Kudah allegedly led his men to assault a Ga Security Chief at the Ga Mashie.

Asafoatse Adjetey who serves under the Ga Mantse was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the Policemen under the command of Superintendent Kudah.

According to the residents, Asafoatse Adjetey had some misunderstanding with a landowner over the usual digging fee which is usually given to the youth.

Asafoatse Ayitey ended up beaten to the extent of tearing apart the "Afili" from his hand and leg.

"Afili" is used in the Ga State to distinguish Chiefs.

The policemen after the alleged brutality handcuffed him on his foot instead of his hands cited in a vial video on social media.

Efforts made to reach Superintendent Alfred Kudah for his side of the story proved futile.