ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.11.2021 Social News

W/R: 10 miners feared dead after galamsey pit collapse; more sustain serious injuries

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
W/R: 10 miners feared dead after galamsey pit collapse; more sustain serious injuries
25.11.2021 LISTEN

As many as 10 people are feared dead following the collapse of a mining pit in the Prestea Hunivali Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the information gathered, the incident happened on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Per reports, over 20 miners were involved when the illegal mining (galamsey) pit caved in.

The incident that happened around 8pm also left 10 people in critical condition.

In addition, several others sustained various degrees of injuries and had to be rushed to the Wassa Nkran community clinic to receive medical care.

The mining pit collapse is just one of many that have happened in the country this year.

Although government is making efforts to bring sanity to the sector, there still appear to be some illegal miners who continue to engage in the act.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Calm returns to Bawku after reports of gun shots
25.11.2021 | Social News
Wa East: Soldiers grab 14 suspected illegal miners, burn equipment at Manwe
25.11.2021 | Social News
Light up the city back for the 3rd year
25.11.2021 | Social News
Kaaka's family express worry over lack of action on Ejura committee report
25.11.2021 | Social News
Communities affected by Kingross Mines visit Newmont’s catchment area on fact-finding mission
25.11.2021 | Social News
Ofaakor residents, drivers lament poor roads
25.11.2021 | Social News
Walewale: Police looking for 7 robbers who killed MoMo vendor
25.11.2021 | Social News
Two children found dead in a rice farm after fire outbreak in North East Region
25.11.2021 | Social News
Law Students Association rubbishes AG’s proposed reforms for legal education
25.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line