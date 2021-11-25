ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FDA wages war on body enhancement products

Health FDA wages war on body enhancement products
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Attorneys General Alliance (AGA) Africa, the Ghana Police Service-CID, Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division, the Attorney General’s Department, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Friday, November 19, carried out an intelligence-led operation at the Madina Market in Accra against unregistered drugs and body enhancement products.

It was part of a three-day training workshop on the effective prosecution of regulatory crime.

The early morning exercise led to the arrest of peddlers and seizure of substandard and falsified drugs as well as body enhancement products at the market.

The FDA, in a statement, warned the consuming public to stop patronising these medicinal products since they are not duly registered by the Authority and, therefore, their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

The intelligence-led operation forms part of the FDA’s efforts to protect the health and safety of consumers and will be replicated across all markets in the country in the coming days to ensure that unregistered products are removed from the Ghanaian market.

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Greece donates Covid-19 vaccine to Ghana
25.11.2021 | Health
UNICEF to introduce blood lead testing in 2022 to check poisoning
25.11.2021 | Health
Ashanti Region Health officials worried about low patronage of COVID-19 vaccination
25.11.2021 | Health
Health Minister welcome suggestions to probe COVID-19 spending
25.11.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Our vaccination plan on course – Health Minister
25.11.2021 | Health
Over 280,000 Ghanaians live with type two diabetes
24.11.2021 | Health
Preterm babies share incubator at Tamale Teaching Hospital
24.11.2021 | Health
Ghana records increasing neonatal and maternal deaths — GHS
24.11.2021 | Health
FDA ask farmers to stop using antibiotics in feeding animals
24.11.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line