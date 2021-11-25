ModernGhana logo
Two children found dead in a rice farm after fire outbreak in North East Region

Two children were Thursday morning found dead in a rice farm on the Nasia-Walewale road in the North East Region.

The deceased, aged 15 and 6, met their untimely death during a fire outbreak that occurred close to their fathers’ rice farm at Nasia.

According to a resident, Bayansi Abdul Latif, there was a fire outbreak at a nearby bush, and that the father of the deceased children sent the kids to a safe place while efforts to douse the fire were ongoing.

The resident said, after a while, the kids’ father returned to where he had sent the children, but they were nowhere to be found.

The father returned home and informed residents about the incident, and a search team moved to the farm on Thursday morning and found the bodies of the deceased children burnt in the fire.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], there was a fire outbreak around the Walewale road, and we found that it had spread to their father’s rice farm. Their father put them under a tree while they were trying to quench the fire. When he came back, he couldn’t find the children. This was around 1:00 pm, so around 7:00 pm he returned to the house, and they announced the disappearance to the public. This [Thursday] morning they went back to the bush and around 8:00 am, and they found the two children dead,” said Bayansi Abdul Latif.

---citinewsroom

