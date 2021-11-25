ModernGhana logo
2022 budget was the funeral announcement of public sector workers – Murtala Mohammed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Mr. Murtala Mohammed has described the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as a funeral announcement of all public sector workers.

It can be recalled that the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was in parliament last week to present the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the ruling government.

Among the many interventions that were announced, the Minority in Parliament has particularly opposed the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Joy TV on the budget, Hon. Murtala Mohammed says he only saw it as a funeral announcement of public sector workers as well as journalists.

“What the Minister of Finance read was nothing but funeral announcements of the public sector worker, journalists, teachers, and nurses.
“The only people whose funeral was not announced were the people who live in the Flagstaff House,” The Tamale Central MP said.

According to him, he will stand by his word and continue to oppose the overall approval of the 2022 Budget.

He insists that giving an overall approval of the budget will mean he is sending Ghanaians into their graves.

“I called for the absolute rejection of the budget because we have a lot of inconsistencies and half-truths. If I were to support the approval of the budget, I must as well send the people of this country to their graves,” Hon. Murtala Mohamed stressed.

This is a view shared by the Minority in Parliament. Collectively, the group has assured Ghanaians that they will reject the E-Levy which to them will only bring untold suffering to the ordinary Ghanaian.

