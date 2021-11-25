ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There could be an uprising in Ghana if our leaders don't stop stealing and make things better – Nunoo-Mensah warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

A former National Security Advisor, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) has warned that there could be an uprising in Ghana if government does not take action for things to get better in the lives of the suffering citizenry.

According to him, it is baffling how there are so many mad people on the street in need of help but still, people in power are spending money on luxurious cars.

“We are sitting on a huge time bomb. It is as if we are a nation of mad brainless people. We have so many mad people on the street yet we are buying land cruisers. We have so many unemployed youth unemployed on the streets, yet we do not care.
“So many children on the streets are a danger. People are begging for arms on the streets. Ordinary people don’t have a place to lay their heads, all these are dangers and signs of hard days ahead of us,” Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah shared in an interview with 3FM.

Bemoaning how children are dying in the country and corruption is hampering development, the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces says if the government does not act fast, there could be an uprising in the country soon.

“It [uprising] could happen because the situation is bad. Children are dying. People are going to Libya and dying on the road. The world is desperate now and can’t go on like this. If I, a single man, could build a school for this nation, how come an entire state or government cannot do that?
“We are Christian and loving nation, we should not be stealing when we get to the top. I swear, if we don’t change, it [uprising] will happen if we keep thinking like this. Now it’s a matter of life and death,” Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah emphasised.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
2022 budget was the funeral announcement of public sector workers – Murtala Mohammed
25.11.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t plans to blow over $73k on hotel accommodation for presidential accommodation in Atlanta – Sammy Gyamfi
25.11.2021 | Headlines
GH¢620 million trial: Ato Essien suffering from obstructive sleep disorder, fluctuating blood pressure — Court told
25.11.2021 | Headlines
Challenges of the north too obvious to be ignored – Bawumia
25.11.2021 | Headlines
Another 'Iroko tree' fallen at Kessben Media as presenter resigns after 10years of service
25.11.2021 | Headlines
Coup plot trial: You invited Ezor to repair your guns and you recorded him on video – Defense counsel
24.11.2021 | Headlines
No student 'lesbians' sacked from our hostel; disregard earlier release – UPSA makes U-turn
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Claims Akufo-Addo gifted Honyenuga 2 cars to jail Opuni and Agongo 'malicious, unfounded' – Judges
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Curfew imposed, wearing of smocks banned in Bawku over gun shots
24.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line