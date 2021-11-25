ModernGhana logo
Gov’t plans to blow over $73k on hotel accommodation for presidential accommodation in Atlanta – Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused the government of planning to blow a whopping US$73,395 on accommodation for a presidential delegation to Atalanta.

It comes to fuel the discourse on the foreign travels of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo where he is constantly blasted by the Minority, particularly Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for using luxurious private jets.

Today, Sammy Gyamfi has made a post on his Facebook page with letters he alleges are correspondings between a hotel in Atlanta, USA, and the government of Ghana.

In the letters, the NDC Communications Officer notes that he has learned the government is planning to “blow a whopping US$73,395 (GHS470,000) on hotel Accommodation alone for the Presidential Delegation to Atlanta, Georgia from 29th November to 2nd December 2021.”

According to him, “it is infuriating to note, that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government continues to waste the Public purse on opulence and extravagancee living, at a time Ghanaians are experiencing excruciating hardships and are being slapped with a raft of draconian taxes in the 2022 budget statement.”

Appalled by the information he has gathered, Sammy Gyamfi says he is baffled how the government will continue to spend like this then turn around to tax the poor Ghanaian with E-Levy.

“How can government expect the Ghanaians, including the poorest of the poor, to pay a Bawumia tax (E-Levy) of 1.75% on momo transfers, bank transfers, inward remittances (“Borga” tax), merchant payments among others, just to finance our President’s insatiable taste for luxury and ostentation.

“This is an insult to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians. I weep for Ghana,” Sammy Gyamfi concludes in the post accompanying the letters posted on his Facebook page.

