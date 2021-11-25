ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.11.2021 Social News

Woman killed by boyfriend in Ho-Fiave is a Zambian — Police

Woman killed by boyfriend in Ho-Fiave is a Zambian — Police
25.11.2021 LISTEN

Police detectives in the Volta Region have established the nationality of Elizabeth Mudenda, the deceased in the Ho-Fiave alleged murder case as a Zambian.

The deceased is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend and concealed in a refrigerator in his room.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Regional Public Affairs Officer briefing the Ghana News Agency, said two relations of the deceased and the Embassy have been contacted.

She said the principal suspect, Frank, the boyfriend of the deceased, is still on the run and efforts were being explored for his arrest.

Mrs Tenge denied earlier reports of both lovers working at Kekeli Hotel in the Ho Municipality, saying it was only Frank, who is a staff member and on the payroll of the hotel with the deceased regularly accompanying him to the place.

She disclosed that Frank as known in his neighbourhood has multiple identity documents and at the workplace was known as Emmanuel with some documents of the suspect referring to him as Augustine Korsi Fiagbedzi.

DSP Tenge said neighbours and landlady have attested seeing the lovebirds together on Friday but Frank was seen alone on Saturday and Sunday until the incident was reported to the Police on Monday.

Wild flies exposed the decomposing body of the deceased dumped in a double-decker refrigerator by the suspect when some people came looking for the couple at their rented apartment at Ho-Fiave.

This led to a break-in and the discovery of a deceased body covered in her dresses with Frank nowhere to be found.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two children burnt in bush fire at Nasia
25.11.2021 | Social News
C/R: Customers owe GWCL GHS134m
25.11.2021 | Social News
Over 200 people displaced over demolition near Glefe Lagoon [Photos]
25.11.2021 | Social News
Live in peace and obey the laws – Regional Minister to Bawku residents
25.11.2021 | Social News
Rocky Dawuni: Ghana's reggae star on the international stage
25.11.2021 | Social News
Afforestation youth to strike on Friday if 5-month allowance not paid
25.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: House of fetish priest who killed a taxi driver at Ntoraku set on fire by angry youth
25.11.2021 | Social News
[Video] Bernard Avle’s 4 reasons why government must reduce fuel prices now
25.11.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa blasts Bryan Acheampong for saying details of presidential travels must be top secret
25.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line