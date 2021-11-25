ModernGhana logo
Two children burnt in bush fire at Nasia

Social News Two children burnt in bush fire at Nasia
2 HOURS AGO

Information reaching this portal indicates that two children have been burnt in a bush fire at Nasia in the North East region.

The incident happened on November 24, 2021.

The victims both boys are said to be aged 6 and 15.

A resident, Abdul Latif who confirmed the incident said the two children died at a rice farm when they went with their father to harvest the rice.

He indicated that there was fire close to the rice farm where the children and their father went and that the father sensing danger asked the children to move under a tree for safety.

“ The man was trying to control the fire which was burning into his rice farm and when he turned he could not find the children. He search for them but did not find them.”

Mr. Latif said the farmer returned home and they made an announcement at the community radio center about the missing children.

“ This morning a search team went to the rice farm in search of the missing children and found them burnt in the bush fire.”

Meanwhile, the Walewale Police Command has been informed about the incident.

---DGN online

