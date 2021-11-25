ModernGhana logo
Afforestation youth to strike on Friday if 5-month allowance not paid

Afforestation youth to strike on Friday if 5-month allowance not paid
Personnel of the Youth in Afforestation module have threatened to embark on a sit-down strike by Friday, 26 November 2021, if their allowances are not paid.

The youth say they have not been paid their allowance since July this year.

The angry youth said if the government wants the country's forest reserves to grow and maintain its Greening Ghana Agenda, then the ministry of lands and natural resources should provide good working conditions for them.

The Youth in Afforestation programme was launched in 2018 in line with the NPP’s 2016 manifesto commitment of reforestation, forest rehabilitation and forest protection activities.

This is not the first time the group is agitating over the non-payment of their allowance.

The youth have been employed to plant trees to restore Ghana’s forest.

Some 100,000 youth are beneficiaries of the programme across the country.

