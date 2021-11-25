MoGCSP launches 16-day activism campaign against gender-based violence

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in collaboration with United Nations-Ghana, European Union, Oxfam, and WiLDAF has launched 16- days of activism against gender-based violence in Accra.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that runs from November 25, which marks the International Day for the Elimination of violence against women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

This year's campaign is under the theme; "End Violence against Women Now".

Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr. Afisah Zakaria, in an interview with the media, noted that violence against women and girls was perpetrated for far too long thus, the need to accelerate action to curb and protect them.

"We are focusing on women and girls because most of the time they form a victim," he stated.

Dr. Zakaria said to accelerate action to prevent and respond to the needs of survivors, the Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has renovated the Domestic Violence Shelter which would be handed over soon.

She noted that peace is a vital role in the country's growth and development. "I will urge us to live in peace. peace is very key to national development once we live together peacefully in the country, regions, District, communities, and homes, we live better and improve our health and psychological well-being of human beings and it helps in the development of our nation so peace is very critical."

Highlighting the statistic of gender-based violence in Ghana, she said 2019 was the highest with 6000 cases recorded. "looking at the statistics we realised that 2018 the indicators look better because the cases of violence, rape among others were low as compared to 2019. We expected 2019 to be lower but rather it another way around so I think we need researchers to research to unveil the underlying causes because when you take 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 is the worst among all. Covid-19 could be one of the causes because a lot of people were home, closures of schools so that could have attributed it."

She also disclosed that the ministry has put in place measures to be educating the public via TV, radio, Online, community-based advocacy.

In similar news, No-Manel Campaign was also launched by the United Nations Residents Coordinator Mr. Charles Abani.

No-Manel Campaign aimed at women's inclusion in decision-making in various panels and sectors to enhance the development in the country.

She encouraged the media to use their platforms to educate the public on the negative implications of sexual and gender-based violence on the survivor, their families, and society at large.