Bimbilla: Police apologises for shooting incident that injured one

The Northern Regional Police Command has apologized for the incident that led to the shooting of one person at Bimbilla on Tuesday evening.

The Command explains that it embarked on a joint exercise with the military after receiving numerous reports of robbery incidents along the Bimbilla highway.

The operation was aimed at arresting suspected criminals in their hideout in Bimbilla but resulted in the unfortunate shooting of one Fuseini Osman.

In an interview with Citi News, the Regional Crime Officer of the Northern Region, Supt. Baba Ananga, said the Regional Commander after visiting the family, has offered to settle the medical bills of Osman.

“It was an exercise of a swoop on a particular locality and that resulted in that incident. The Regional Police Commander led a delegation to visit the victim and interacted with him. The Police Commander apologised to him and promised to take care of his medical bills.”

Supt. Baba Ananga added that the police will continue to deal with all criminal activities in the region.

“It is an ongoing exercise and on the first day we arrested quite a number of criminals that we have put before court. The exercise is going to go on continuously and we are not going to renege on it to ensure that the community is safe.”

About the incident

The injured victim, Fuseini Osman, is said to have been allegedly shot by a soldier in Bimbilla and was transferred to Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The incident caused uproar in the area, with some youth going on a rampage, but calm has now returned.

Though the victim is in a stable condition, the family is demanding that the culprit be brought to book.

