ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Find permanent solution to Bawku troubles – Toobu

Social News Find permanent solution to Bawku troubles – Toobu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Member of the Defence and Interior committee of Parliament, and MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, wants government to identify the root cause of the recurring disturbances in Bawku and find a lasting solution to the matter.

This follows the imposition of a 4:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew on the Bawku Municipality after a shooting incident on Tuesday.

Curfews have become very common in Bawku for years as ethnic conflicts come up every now and then.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry the curfew is as a result of the threat of insecurity in the communities concerned.

But reacting to the current happenings in Bawku, MP for Wa West, Mr. Lanchene Toobu, said the recurring chaos in Bawku will not stop if a permanent remedy is not found.

“We should bear with the consequences and be prepared that it will reoccur but if we are bold to hold the bull by the horn and say this is wrong and let's agree, I'm sure [it will be resolved]… Nobody from outside Bawku will be able to solve the problem of Bawku. The people of Bawku themselves must rise to the occasion and say enough is enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has banned the wearing of smock in Bawku in a bid to prevent criminals and unscrupulous persons from concealing weapons in them to harm people.

The Council said its decision stemmed from the fact that some unscrupulous were hiding arms and ammunition in smocks to attack residents.

“Following the decision taken by REGSEC during the emergency meeting, the wearing of smock in Bawku Township has been banned with immediate effect. This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunition in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians,” a portion of a statement from the Council read.

—citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rocky Dawuni: Ghana's reggae star on the international stage
25.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: House of fetish priest who killed a taxi driver at Ntoraku set on fire by angry youth
25.11.2021 | Social News
[Video] Bernard Avle’s 4 reasons why government must reduce fuel prices now
25.11.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa blasts Bryan Acheampong for saying details of presidential travels must be top secret
25.11.2021 | Social News
Bimbilla: Police apologises for shooting incident that injured one
25.11.2021 | Social News
‘GLC hasn’t lived up to the task; our bill seeks to radically overhaul it’ – Dominic Ayine
25.11.2021 | Social News
22 persons, chief arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Awutu Senya West
25.11.2021 | Social News
AG proposes amendment to Legal Professions Act in new draft bill
24.11.2021 | Social News
Curfew: Food prepared for this evening will go waste, atleast inform us first — Food Vendors lament as Bawku turn ghost town
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line