ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘GLC hasn’t lived up to the task; our bill seeks to radically overhaul it’ – Dominic Ayine

Social News ‘GLC hasn’t lived up to the task; our bill seeks to radically overhaul it’ – Dominic Ayine
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr. Dominic Ayine, one of the three Members of Parliament who are set to file a private member's bill to address challenges facing legal education in Ghana, has explained the idea behind their move.

Dr. Ayine said their bill intends to radically overhaul the General Legal Council.

According to him, this has become necessary because the GLC has failed to live up to the task in respect of meeting the demand for legal education in the country.

He said their bill would seek the creation of a new structure to be called “Council for Legal Education and Training” that would see to the handling of legal education in the Ghana.

The Bolgatanga East lawmaker in a Citi News interview said their bill if passed, will radically change the face of legal education in the country.

“The General Legal Council has been very conservative with respect to the regulations that it has made, and it hasn’t been able to propel access to the legal education as well as tenents of quality legal education in this country. So that is why we are thinking that we should have a radical overhaul.”

“So we want a new structure put together that we call the Council for Legal Education and Training that will be detached from the current General Legal Council. The GLC hasn’t been up to the task of meeting the demands in the country for professional legal education in particular.” About the said bill

A memo from some three MPs said the bill is expected to bridge gaps in the “current legal and regulatory framework by providing for critical aspects of legal education that remain either partially regulated or wholly regulated.”

The bill is being sponsored by Members of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, Patrick Yaw Boamah, Okaikoi Central, and Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, Asawase.

The MPs in their bill are recommending the decoupling of the administration and regulation of legal education from that of the legal profession.

They are calling for the establishment of a Council for Legal Education and Training, which shall “be in charge of legal education in the Republic.”

“The Council shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal and shall, in its corporate name, be capable of suing and be sued, acquiring and disposing of property and performing any other acts that a body corporate can perform under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) in furtherance of its purpose,” a portion of the proposed bill said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has also proposed an amendment to the Legal Professions Act to provide a framework for the licensing of universities to run Bachelor of Laws programmes.

The Bill noted that there are currently no modalities under which such approval is to be given by the General Legal Council, and “this has resulted in the establishment of different law faculties in various universities with wide and differential standards in teaching and infrastructure.”

It is expected to sanitise universities offering the Bachelor of Laws programme “and provide for a standardised way of monitoring these institutions to ensure optimum performance.”

“This will also improve on the quality of Bachelor of Laws graduands from these universities and with time, make their entry into Professional Law Course programme more seamless and effortless,” the draft Bill added.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rocky Dawuni: Ghana's reggae star on the international stage
25.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: House of fetish priest who killed a taxi driver at Ntoraku set on fire by angry youth
25.11.2021 | Social News
[Video] Bernard Avle’s 4 reasons why government must reduce fuel prices now
25.11.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa blasts Bryan Acheampong for saying details of presidential travels must be top secret
25.11.2021 | Social News
Bimbilla: Police apologises for shooting incident that injured one
25.11.2021 | Social News
Find permanent solution to Bawku troubles – Toobu
25.11.2021 | Social News
22 persons, chief arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Awutu Senya West
25.11.2021 | Social News
AG proposes amendment to Legal Professions Act in new draft bill
24.11.2021 | Social News
Curfew: Food prepared for this evening will go waste, atleast inform us first — Food Vendors lament as Bawku turn ghost town
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line