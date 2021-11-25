ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

22 persons, chief arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Awutu Senya West

Social News 22 persons, chief arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Awutu Senya West
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 22 persons including a chief for involving in a gun battle over a chieftaincy dispute at Yamoah Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to the police, the command met the kingmakers two weeks two weeks ago to suspend the enstoolment of one Teacher Oluu as chief to avoid any bloody clash with the opposing group.

However, the kingmakers on Wednesday, ignored the police's caution and went ahead but interrupted by firing of gunshots from another faction disputing the legitimacy of the newly installed chief.

For several hours, residents of Yamoah Nkwanta were kept hostage in their homes as the two factions battled and displayed their shooting prowess. It took the intervention of personnel from the regional command to bring the situation under control.

Central East Regional Commander DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah, in a media briefing said, a consensus was agreed not to hold the event until all matters were resolved to avoid chaos.

According to him, the Kingmakers went contrary to the agreement and held the enstoolment at the blind sight of the police leading to the firing of the gunshots.

He noted that the police on Wednesday 6:30am got intelligence that the enstoolment of Teacher Oluu was underway. As they were getting their men ready, they picked reports of gun shots leading to theleading to the arrest of 22 persons including the chief.

According to him, the Central East Police jurisdiction, which is a combination of Awutu Senya East and West Assemblies, and Gomoa East have been characterized with landguards and chieftaincy clashes over the years.

DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah added that the area has become a ground for criminals to engage in all manner of crime.

He said chieftaincy disputes has been a tool that has consistently fuel the escalation of forcefully take over of lands by some chiefs with the use of landguards.

He indicated that the suspects have been detained in police custody pending investigations, and those found culpable will be dealt with according to law.

DCOP Boapeah however urge other Kingmakers to ensure the right and accepted persons are chosen to avoid similar chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The police retrieved a pump action gun, foreign pistol, metal handcuff, eight cartridges, club hammer and sticks from the arrested persons.

11252021121624-i41p266ffa-screenshot 20211124-231136 1

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rocky Dawuni: Ghana's reggae star on the international stage
25.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: House of fetish priest who killed a taxi driver at Ntoraku set on fire by angry youth
25.11.2021 | Social News
[Video] Bernard Avle’s 4 reasons why government must reduce fuel prices now
25.11.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa blasts Bryan Acheampong for saying details of presidential travels must be top secret
25.11.2021 | Social News
Bimbilla: Police apologises for shooting incident that injured one
25.11.2021 | Social News
Find permanent solution to Bawku troubles – Toobu
25.11.2021 | Social News
‘GLC hasn’t lived up to the task; our bill seeks to radically overhaul it’ – Dominic Ayine
25.11.2021 | Social News
AG proposes amendment to Legal Professions Act in new draft bill
24.11.2021 | Social News
Curfew: Food prepared for this evening will go waste, atleast inform us first — Food Vendors lament as Bawku turn ghost town
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line