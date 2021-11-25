22 persons, chief arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Awutu Senya West

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 22 persons including a chief for involving in a gun battle over a chieftaincy dispute at Yamoah Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to the police, the command met the kingmakers two weeks two weeks ago to suspend the enstoolment of one Teacher Oluu as chief to avoid any bloody clash with the opposing group.

However, the kingmakers on Wednesday, ignored the police's caution and went ahead but interrupted by firing of gunshots from another faction disputing the legitimacy of the newly installed chief.

For several hours, residents of Yamoah Nkwanta were kept hostage in their homes as the two factions battled and displayed their shooting prowess. It took the intervention of personnel from the regional command to bring the situation under control.

Central East Regional Commander DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah, in a media briefing said, a consensus was agreed not to hold the event until all matters were resolved to avoid chaos.

According to him, the Kingmakers went contrary to the agreement and held the enstoolment at the blind sight of the police leading to the firing of the gunshots.

He noted that the police on Wednesday 6:30am got intelligence that the enstoolment of Teacher Oluu was underway. As they were getting their men ready, they picked reports of gun shots leading to theleading to the arrest of 22 persons including the chief.

According to him, the Central East Police jurisdiction, which is a combination of Awutu Senya East and West Assemblies, and Gomoa East have been characterized with landguards and chieftaincy clashes over the years.

DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah added that the area has become a ground for criminals to engage in all manner of crime.

He said chieftaincy disputes has been a tool that has consistently fuel the escalation of forcefully take over of lands by some chiefs with the use of landguards.

He indicated that the suspects have been detained in police custody pending investigations, and those found culpable will be dealt with according to law.

DCOP Boapeah however urge other Kingmakers to ensure the right and accepted persons are chosen to avoid similar chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The police retrieved a pump action gun, foreign pistol, metal handcuff, eight cartridges, club hammer and sticks from the arrested persons.