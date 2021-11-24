ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.11.2021 Headlines

E-Levy is one of the best policies of NPP gov’t; it will fuel development – Danquah Institute

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Danquah Institute Dr. Antionette Tseboe-DarkoDanquah Institute Dr. Antionette Tseboe-Darko
24.11.2021 LISTEN

The Danquah Institute has described the proposed 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by the government as one of the best policies to fuel development in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Antionette Tseboe-Darko who is the Executive Director for DI said the introduction of a levy on all financial electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector is in truth a commendable initiative.

According to her, the phenomenal growth and resilience that has occurred in the sector even in the midst of the Covid-19 makes it the ideal area for the government to mobilise revenue.

“Danquah Institute is of the firm believe that the E-levy is one of the best policies from the government. Because, despite the fact that the electronic transaction sector has not grown that much yet, it could do well during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clearly, it’s an area the government can have enough revenue to push development,” Dr. Antionette Tseboe-Darko told journalists.

The E-Levy was announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta a week ago when he was in Parliament to present the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Proposal of the government.

Through the new levy, the government is seeking to charge a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions of more than GHS100 [per day].

From the projections made, the government is looking to make 6.9 billion from Electronic Transactions Levy in 2022 alone.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
No student 'lesbians' sacked from our hostel; disregard earlier release – UPSA makes U-turn
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Claims Akufo-Addo gifted Honyenuga 2 cars to jail Opuni and Agongo 'malicious, unfounded' – Judges
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Curfew imposed, wearing of smocks banned in Bawku over gun shots
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Sammy Gyamfi wins defamation case against Vokacom Limited over GhanaPost GPS App
24.11.2021 | Headlines
UPSA sacks two lesbians, one male student for engaging in 'threesome'
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Two lesbian UPSA students sacked from their hostel
24.11.2021 | Headlines
We must kill ‘monster’ e-Levy before it kills us — Isaac Adongo
24.11.2021 | Headlines
It’s not possible to have any sky train in Ghana now – Peter Amewu
24.11.2021 | Headlines
Namibian envoy calls on Otumfuo
24.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line