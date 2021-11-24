Asafohene proposes key strategies for development

The Asafohene, Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu has called for the implementation of some developmental policies, which according to him would aid in the economic fortunes of Ghana.

The policies, which he outlined in an interview with this reporter borders on energy security, economic empowerment, education, social cohesion, as well as the restoration of the local governance system.

Speaking on energy security, the Otumfuo Akwamuhene alluded to the modification of our biological waste towards the generation of energy for manufacturing industries, i.e. the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers to power the economy.

“I am looking at the situation where I can refer to Kumasi as a society which is based on hydrogen,” he explained.

In his quest to turn the economic fortunes of his subjects around, the Asafohene averred that he had plans of creating a Community Trust, which would seek to elicit financial support from stakeholders in and outside of Ghana.

“This would be like a Fund that we would try to raise to get money from both the community and even from people outside who might want to support us”, he said.

He in furtherance mentioned that he had initiated discussions with his sub-chiefs, in a bid towards empowering the communities under his division.

Akyamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu alluded to a structure where the leaders would be privy to the average income levels of their respective communities. This he said would help monitor the effectiveness of his engagement with them.

The Paramount Chief in his further remarks noted that education is a great priority to him. He intimated his plans to sync with his sub-Chiefs, help secure scholarship opportunities for some brilliant-but-needy students.

He also hinted that his Division would work to help improve health conditions in the area.

Speaking on how to foster social cohesion within the community, he indicated he was hoping to see a society where there is a proper interaction among people, in spite of their individual differences.

As part of his vision for the Akwamu Divisional Council, the Otumfuo Akwamuhene mentioned his plans to help restore the traditional system of governance, which pre-existed the colonial rule by the British.

“This is the total restoration that I have in mind in terms of our cultural emancipation,” he noted.

He also stressed the need for people to embrace their cultural values. To this, he revealed his intention of starting a televised series that would offer him the opportunity to educate people on the Ashanti history and the various systems of governance within the Kumasi Traditional Council.