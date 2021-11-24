V/R: Maggot-infested body of 60-year-old man found in cesspit

The Battor police command in the Volta Region is investigating the circumstances that led to the dumping of a dead body in a manhole of a toilet.

A report received from the area on 23 November 2021 had it that someone visited a toilet in his house at dawn and smelt some bad odour and later went for a flashlight to check the cesspit only to find a dead body in it.

The police proceeded to the scene together with the Assemblymember for area, Mr Edward Kikrobeti, as well as environmental officers and some opinion leaders to investigate the situation.

They removed the cement slabs on the cesspool and found the body of a male adult believed to be in his 60s in the pit.

An on-the-spot inspection revealed that the hands and thighs of the maggot-infested body had been severed.

A preliminary investigation by the police led to the arrest of one suspect, Tetteh Ofoe, who is suspected to be behind the alleged murder of the old man.

The police conducted a search in the suspect’s room and found two cutlasses and suspected bloodstains on his porch.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Battor Catholic hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

