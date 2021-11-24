ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Maggot-infested body of 60-year-old man found in cesspit

Social News V/R: Maggot-infested body of 60-year-old man found in cesspit
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Battor police command in the Volta Region is investigating the circumstances that led to the dumping of a dead body in a manhole of a toilet.

A report received from the area on 23 November 2021 had it that someone visited a toilet in his house at dawn and smelt some bad odour and later went for a flashlight to check the cesspit only to find a dead body in it.

The police proceeded to the scene together with the Assemblymember for area, Mr Edward Kikrobeti, as well as environmental officers and some opinion leaders to investigate the situation.

They removed the cement slabs on the cesspool and found the body of a male adult believed to be in his 60s in the pit.

An on-the-spot inspection revealed that the hands and thighs of the maggot-infested body had been severed.

A preliminary investigation by the police led to the arrest of one suspect, Tetteh Ofoe, who is suspected to be behind the alleged murder of the old man.

The police conducted a search in the suspect’s room and found two cutlasses and suspected bloodstains on his porch.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Battor Catholic hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

--- Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Asafohene proposes key strategies for development
24.11.2021 | Social News
Tax rent collected by landlords – Danquah Institute proposes to gov’t
24.11.2021 | Social News
We must accept corruption, take steps to address it — Prof Bokpin
24.11.2021 | Social News
Corrupt SHS students entering corrupt society with well-rehearsed experience — Godfred Bokpin
24.11.2021 | Social News
‘No need to rush for Ghana card, our offices everywhere’ – NIA
24.11.2021 | Social News
Ho girlfriend killer has three identities
24.11.2021 | Social News
Bawku: REGSEC in a crucial meeting over gun shots
24.11.2021 | Social News
2021 BECE school selection: Beware of fraudsters — Free SHS Secretariat warn parents
24.11.2021 | Social News
You won't be spared if caught brandishing weapons – Police warn public
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line