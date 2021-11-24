Massive jubilation in Volta over Ketasco's qualification to NSMQ finals

The youths were seen on major roads in Keta on Tuesday, November 23 to jubilate over the qualification of Keta Senior High School to the grand finale of the ongoing National Maths and Science Quiz competition in Kumasi.

Many who watched the competition keenly on TV did not hide their joys after the quiz Madam Professor Elsie Effa Kaufmann declared Keta Senior High School winners of the second semifinals competition.

Ketasco accumulated 53 points beating overhyped Westley Girls' Senior High School and Tamale Senior High School for scoring 35 and 31 points respectively.

Mr Isaac Boateng, teacher and trainer of the Ketasco NSMQ contestants in an interaction with the media expressed excitement over the qualification and promised to bring the trophy home.

"Thanks to Almighty God for bringing us this far, and congratulations to my humble students who really fought hard for this competition," he stated.

Bright Senyo Gadzo and James Lutterodt, Ketasco representatives in the quiz in an interview with the media after the semifinals competition promised to bring the trophy to Keta.

"We need your support and prayers," they added.

Further information available to ModernGhana news indicates that this is the very first time Ketasco for that matter a school from the Volta Region has made it to the finals of the National Maths and Science Quiz competition.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency has promised to donate ₵5,000 to the participating team if they win the cup.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta who is an old student of the school also promised to be present at the quiz centre to give moral support to the team to bring the cup home.

Many past and present students are of the belief that Ketasco will be the first school to make the history of winning the trophy for the region.

"This alone will send the signal that, though we have been chased by the tidal waves, we are still performing beyond imagination," they stated.

Keta Senior High School will face off with Prempre college and Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec) in the finals on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Prempeh College qualified with 67 points to the finals after beating Opoku Ware Senior High School for scoring 59 points and KNUST Senior High School for also scoring 38 points.

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School also made their way to finals after accumulating 50 points to beat Saint Peter's Senior High for scoring 34 points and Chemu Senior High School with 21 points.