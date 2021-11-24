We must kill ‘monster’ e-Levy before it kills us — Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has called on colleague Parliamentarians especially members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reject the 2022 Budget Statement of the ruling government.

The outspoken MP just like other NDC MPs is not happy with the content of the 2022 budget statement presented to Parliament by the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta a week ago.

According to him, the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) announced in the 2022 budget is a monster that should be killed before it kills Ghanaians who are already suffering.

“Mr. Speaker I want to assure my colleagues on the other side that we’re very nationalistic and we seek to protect and develop our country. But we’ll not do so at the expense of the comfort and the wellbeing of our citizens. And that when you come here with budget proposals that seek to break the back of Ghanaians, we must stop you. When you arrive with an intention to impose a tax that will kill our people, we must kill the tax before it kills us,” Isaac Adongo said on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Bolgatanga Central in his view sees the E-Levy as an initiative that will change the fate of families and the entire business community for the worse if allowed to be passed.

Mr. Adongo further shared that not only is E-Levy a monster, but also described it as is anti-poor, anti-business, and the most regressive initiative.