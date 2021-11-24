It’s not possible to have any sky train in Ghana now – Peter Amewu

The Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu has disclosed that the plan by government to have a sky train in the country has fallen in waters.

According to him, the idea is not possible and there is no way Ghanaians will see a sky train running in the country in the next three to four years.

“The sky train that we are talking about is the one that is going to run on columns in the sky like the ones you see in Dubai but no agreement has been signed.

“It is not possible to be done now. I don’t see any sky train being done in the next 3-4 years. There is not going to be any Sky train in the country. It is not possible,” John Peter Amewu told Citi TV in an interview.

He explains that the dream will not become a reality in this difficult time because the government is not in a good financial position.

“Rail construction takes a lot of time and it is also capital intensive. A kilometre of a railway line is about four to five times the cost of building a concrete infrastructure in terms of building an asphaltic road.

“So considering the fiscal space that we have in the country, facilities to absorb it is becoming problematic for the government and you know our current debt to GDP which is in excess of 70%,” the Member of Parliament for Hohoe said.

It can be recalled that in November 2019, the government through the then Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, signed an agreement for the construction of the Accra SkyTrain Project on the sidelines of the African Investment Forum in South Africa.

The proposed initiative in Accra was to develop five routes, four of which are comprised of radial routes that originate at the proposed SkyTrain Terminal, at the heart of Accra, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and one route that provides an intra-city commuter loop distribution service, also emanating from Circle.

It is now clear that there will be no SkyTrain in the country anytime soon.