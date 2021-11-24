ModernGhana logo
You won't be spared if caught brandishing weapons – Police warn public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has warned that anybody caught brandishing weapons particularly on social media will not be spared.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Police Service confirmed the arrest of Nii Ponponsuo, after seeing a viral video in which the suspect was captured loading a pump-action gun with cartridges and making threatening utterances.

According to the police, it reviewed the video before subsequently conducting a special exercise that led to the suspect’s arrest from his hideout.

A search conducted led to the retrieval of one 12 bore SB pump-action gun.

The suspect, Nii Ponponsuo is currently assisting the Police investigation and will be put before today, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it has warned that it takes the brandishing of weapons and the issuing of threats very seriously.

The Police warn that anybody caught engaging in the act will not be spared but will be dealt with according to the law.

“The Police Administration sternly warns individuals who have a penchant for the display of weapons to desist from such acts as they will be dealt with according to law when arrested,” part of the Police statement has said.

