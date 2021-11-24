Perform well and benefit the newly constituted district scholarship scheme — Afadzato South DCE to BECE candidates

The District Chief Executive, Hon. Etornam James Flolu has thrown a challenge to this year's BECE candidates in Afadzato South District to compete and pass with distinctions to enjoy the newly constituted district scholarship scheme.

Six best performing candidates will be selected for the scheme.

Addressing the candidates, he indicated that the overall performing candidate will receive a laptop as a takeaway to enhance his/her learning at the secondary school level.

He assured the candidates of government’s readiness to accept them into the free SHS program.

As part of his usual annual routine, the DCE toured all six centres which host a total of 1,313 BECE Candidates.

He provided stationery items and refreshments to the candidates in all centres.

The DCE was accompanied by the District Director of Education, the District Director-Human Resources, Deputy Coordinating Director and key officers from the Education Directorate.

Afadzato South District has since 2019 held the first position as the best performing District in BECE in the Volta Region.