ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Perform well and benefit the newly constituted district scholarship scheme — Afadzato South DCE to BECE candidates

By Miracle Eric
Social News Perform well and benefit the newly constituted district scholarship scheme — Afadzato South DCE to BECE candidates
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The District Chief Executive, Hon. Etornam James Flolu has thrown a challenge to this year's BECE candidates in Afadzato South District to compete and pass with distinctions to enjoy the newly constituted district scholarship scheme.

Six best performing candidates will be selected for the scheme.

Addressing the candidates, he indicated that the overall performing candidate will receive a laptop as a takeaway to enhance his/her learning at the secondary school level.

He assured the candidates of government’s readiness to accept them into the free SHS program.

As part of his usual annual routine, the DCE toured all six centres which host a total of 1,313 BECE Candidates.

He provided stationery items and refreshments to the candidates in all centres.

The DCE was accompanied by the District Director of Education, the District Director-Human Resources, Deputy Coordinating Director and key officers from the Education Directorate.

Afadzato South District has since 2019 held the first position as the best performing District in BECE in the Volta Region.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
2021 BECE school selection: Beware of fraudsters — Free SHS Secretariat warn parents
24.11.2021 | Social News
You won't be spared if caught brandishing weapons – Police warn public
24.11.2021 | Social News
We need between 5 to 10 years to pay our debt – Krobo’s to ECG
24.11.2021 | Social News
Fetish Priest arrested for allegedly killing taxi driver
24.11.2021 | Social News
Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho
24.11.2021 | Social News
CLOGSAG issues December 31 ultimatum to SSNIT over transfer of past credits
24.11.2021 | Social News
GPRTU leadership to meet Transport, Finance ministries today over high cost of fuel
24.11.2021 | Social News
Frustrated Ghana Card applicants ‘forced’ to sleep at registration centres
24.11.2021 | Social News
Man dies after allegedly being shot by soldier at Bimbilla
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line