ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fetish Priest arrested for allegedly killing taxi driver

Social News Fetish Priest arrested for allegedly killing taxi driver
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Fomena District Police Command is holding a fetish priest for shooting to death a taxi driver at Ahinsan-Ntoaku, near Dompoase in the Adansi North District.

Kwadwo Antwi, the 28-year-old taxi driver met his untimely death on Tuesday morning, when the gun of the fetish priest, known in the area as Nana Collins Asamoah, suddenly went off and hit his chest of the taxi driver.

He was rushed to a clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness, Nana Adom Kofi, who is also a taxi driver, told the Ghana News Agency that, he saw the fetish priest, who stayed at Agogooso, one of the villages in the area, pulled a gun at the lorry station where he and the deceased together with other drivers, were loading passengers.

He suddenly heard a loud gunshot and soon after saw the deceased struggling with blood oozing out from his chest.

Nana Kofi said, the people around together with the fetish priest rushed him to the Benito hospital in the town but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The fetish priest went to the Dompoase Police to make a report where he was detained for investigations.

Chief Superintendent Yaw Ohene Takyi, Dompoase District Police Commander told the GNA that the suspect was in custody while investigations were going on.

Meanwhile, the youth from Ahinsan-Ntoaku are said to have attacked and burnt down the house of the fetish priest at the Agogooso village where he lived with his family members.

Chief Superintendent Takyi said the Police have sent reinforcement to the Agogooso village to help protect life and property.

He called on the youth to remain calm and desist from acts that could bring them in conflict with the law.

The District Commander said the Police were investigating the matter and urged the youth to hold on to peace.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
2021 BECE school selection: Beware of fraudsters — Free SHS Secretariat warn parents
24.11.2021 | Social News
You won't be spared if caught brandishing weapons – Police warn public
24.11.2021 | Social News
Perform well and benefit the newly constituted district scholarship scheme — Afadzato South DCE to BECE candidates
24.11.2021 | Social News
Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho
24.11.2021 | Social News
CLOGSAG issues December 31 ultimatum to SSNIT over transfer of past credits
24.11.2021 | Social News
GPRTU leadership to meet Transport, Finance ministries today over high cost of fuel
24.11.2021 | Social News
Frustrated Ghana Card applicants ‘forced’ to sleep at registration centres
24.11.2021 | Social News
Man dies after allegedly being shot by soldier at Bimbilla
24.11.2021 | Social News
Bring back toll levy and take away E-levy – Residents of Koforidua
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line