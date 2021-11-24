ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho

Social News Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Volta Police has activated intelligence to solicit leads from the public to arrest an alleged murder suspect in the Ho-Fiave case.

The suspect, Frank, is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in a double-decker fridge in their rented apartment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer told the Ghana News Agency, the two lovers work with the Kekeli Hotel in Ho.

She said one of the love birds is believed to be a national of a West African country.

The landlady, Madam Lydia told journalists, she saw Frank the last time on Sunday before workers of the hotel came looking for them, which led to the discovery of the deceased body, when wild flies greeted them from the stench emanating from their apartment.

Police on Monday discovered the decomposing body of the deceased, Lizzy, in a fridge in her boyfriend's room, at Ho-Fiave, a suburb of Ho with the boyfriend nowhere to be found.

The Police are yet to make any contact with family members of the deceased or that of Frank.

Meanwhile, the deceased body is being preserved at the morgue of the Ho Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
2021 BECE school selection: Beware of fraudsters — Free SHS Secretariat warn parents
24.11.2021 | Social News
You won't be spared if caught brandishing weapons – Police warn public
24.11.2021 | Social News
Perform well and benefit the newly constituted district scholarship scheme — Afadzato South DCE to BECE candidates
24.11.2021 | Social News
Fetish Priest arrested for allegedly killing taxi driver
24.11.2021 | Social News
CLOGSAG issues December 31 ultimatum to SSNIT over transfer of past credits
24.11.2021 | Social News
GPRTU leadership to meet Transport, Finance ministries today over high cost of fuel
24.11.2021 | Social News
Frustrated Ghana Card applicants ‘forced’ to sleep at registration centres
24.11.2021 | Social News
Man dies after allegedly being shot by soldier at Bimbilla
24.11.2021 | Social News
Bring back toll levy and take away E-levy – Residents of Koforidua
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line