Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho

The Volta Police has activated intelligence to solicit leads from the public to arrest an alleged murder suspect in the Ho-Fiave case.

The suspect, Frank, is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in a double-decker fridge in their rented apartment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer told the Ghana News Agency, the two lovers work with the Kekeli Hotel in Ho.

She said one of the love birds is believed to be a national of a West African country.

The landlady, Madam Lydia told journalists, she saw Frank the last time on Sunday before workers of the hotel came looking for them, which led to the discovery of the deceased body, when wild flies greeted them from the stench emanating from their apartment.

Police on Monday discovered the decomposing body of the deceased, Lizzy, in a fridge in her boyfriend's room, at Ho-Fiave, a suburb of Ho with the boyfriend nowhere to be found.

The Police are yet to make any contact with family members of the deceased or that of Frank.

Meanwhile, the deceased body is being preserved at the morgue of the Ho Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

GNA