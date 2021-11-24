High fuel prices suffocating us, we just can’t breathe, we are dying slowly — GPRTU

The Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Imoro Ibrahim Abass has said commercial drivers are hurting over the high prices of fuel.

He said the earlier government reduces fuel prices the better it would be for them and the entire country.

“What we are saying for is that we are suffocating, we just can’t breathe, we are dying slowly, we need to liberate ourselves from the situation in which drivers find themselves today. So if there is a way to relieve us from the current situation, why not. And if there is none, we need to do everything possible to make we don't die,” Alhaji Abass stated.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise show, the GPRTU URO said all drivers were looking for was a breathing space regarding the prices of fuel.

He however expressed his disgust that even in the heat of the matter, the fuel price has been increased again by 9pesewas last Friday, describing it as an insult to the drivers especially.

“That is why I keep saying that I’m surprised at the persons advising government on fuel issues. Whiles we are struggling for fuel reduction, another nine pesewas has been increased again, meaning they just rubbish all that we are saying,” he noted angrily.

The various driver's Unions in the country threatened to embark on a sit-down strike to protest the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Just about a day to the strike, the Transport Minister and a representative from the Vice President’s Office in addition to some other government appointees met and pleaded with them to hold on with their intended strike, an appeal they accepted expecting government to also reduce fuel prices but never materialized.

This posture of government has infuriated the commercial drivers who have vowed to hit the street massively.