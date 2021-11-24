ModernGhana logo
E-levy doesn't make sense — Kofi Capito fumes

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) is urging government to reconsider the proposed 1.75% levy on digital financial transactions.

According to him, the many explanations by government’s spokespersons doesn’t make sense, wondering why they keep defending it.

Mr. Kofi Capito speaking to Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM Monday noted that African governments were fond of copying blindly especially from the West.

He wondered how and why the Nana Akufo Addo government would impose taxes on Ghanaians who are already suffering.

According to Mr. Capito, the argument that telecommunication companies in the country were making so much profit and needed to be taxed is annoying.

“I've heard the argument that MTN and the other telcos are making too much money…I've heard a figure of 900billion….in that case why can’t they charge MTN on that 900b? why are they asking me to pay for the government’s inefficiency .
“…unless the explanation is not yet complete but for now it doesn’t make sense. Ghanaians are already going through hardship govt should handle their issues with the telcos and leave Ghanaians out of it," he noted angrily.

James Appiakorang
