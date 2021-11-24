ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Frustrated Ghana Card applicants ‘forced’ to sleep at registration centres

Social News Frustrated Ghana Card applicants ‘forced’ to sleep at registration centres
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Scores of frustrated individuals desirous of obtaining the Ghana card literally relocated their sleeping places to the premises of the National Identification Authority (NIA) on the Ring Road in Accra.

As at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, when Citi News visited the Ghana Card registration centre situated in the offices of the GRA, the news team met the same people who had been there since afternoon.

The applicants, mostly youth and some elderly persons between the ages of 16-75, were there in their numbers waiting to sleep, while others had slept on the floor and on chairs waiting to wake up with the hope of getting the National Identification Card.

According to the applicants, “the total number of 15 registration in a day gives them a slim chance of getting the national ID.

The Ghana Card has become the sole source of identification card required for the re-registration of SIM cards in the country.

This has led to a surge in demand for the card.

Bruce Annin, who spoke to Citi News, said “I came here at 8 pm yesterday [Monday] to sleep here just to register but that never happened. I'm going to sleep here for the second time until I get the card.”

Another applicant also said, “If you don’t stay in the queue till you are attended to and you leave and come the next day, you won’t be part the following day because another queue will be formed and you will miss your place.”

“What they are doing isn’t fair because when you are already in the queue and you leave and return, you will come and meet a new set of people which is very bad and they will tell you weren’t here so you are not part of those who have been numbered,” another applicant also said.

The NIA officials declined to speak on the record but corroborated the claims of the applicants.

Citi News gathered that, only four officials are attending to the over 80,000 people in the Ayawaso Central Municipality.

The National Identification Authority, NIA, began operationalizing 275 districts and 16 regional offices across the country for Ghana Card registration from November 3, 2021.

NIA in a statement said it will be sensitising the public on its operations.

“This will also enable newly-appointed officers to familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities,” it said.

It is, however, unclear what has led to this situation.

---Citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fetish Priest arrested for allegedly killing taxi driver
24.11.2021 | Social News
Volta Police looking for murder suspect in Ho
24.11.2021 | Social News
CLOGSAG issues December 31 ultimatum to SSNIT over transfer of past credits
24.11.2021 | Social News
GPRTU leadership to meet Transport, Finance ministries today over high cost of fuel
24.11.2021 | Social News
Man dies after allegedly being shot by soldier at Bimbilla
24.11.2021 | Social News
Bring back toll levy and take away E-levy – Residents of Koforidua
24.11.2021 | Social News
Police arrest Nii Ponponsuo for brandishing weapon with threats on social media
24.11.2021 | Social News
Football legend Sammy Kuffour elected PFAG President
24.11.2021 | Social News
An enabling environment should be created for women to contribute to peace building
24.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line