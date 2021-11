The Police Intelligence Directorate, yesterday, Monday, November 22, nabbed suspect, Nii Ponponsuo, after seeing a viral video in which the suspect was captured loading a pump-action gun with cartridges and making threatening utterances.

The Police after reviewing the video conducted a special exercise that led to the suspect's arrest from his hideout.

A search conducted led to the retrieval of one 12 bore SB pump-action gun.