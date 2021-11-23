Akufo-Addo gives Phobia GHC One million for CAF Cup preparation

President Nana Akufo-Addo has committed an amount of GHS 1 Million to Premier League football club Accra Hearts of Oak for its preparation towards the CAF Confederation Cup tournament which begins next Sunday.

The Club had called on the President at the Jubilee House, Accra on Tuesday to present to him two trophies the "Phobia" club won in the last football season, which included: that for the Ghana Premier League and the F.A Cup.

President Akufo-Addo praised the club for the feat and urged them to work hard to restore the country's pride in continental club football.

"I have followed the fortunes of Hearts of Oak all my life. I want to congratulate you...you have done very well. You have lifted the image of our country," he said.

He said it was about time that “we heard some good news about Ghana's involvement on the continental football and I believe Hearts of Oak will lead the way."

The President noted that clinching two trophies in a season was no mean achievement, and pressed the club to do all it can to annex the Confederation cup.

He assured the team of his support in their outing on Sunday and urged the board, management and technical team of Hearts of Oak to work hard to lift the image of Ghana in the tournament.

A Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, thanked the President for showing leadership during the "Number 12" investigations expose by the anti-corruption investigative organization, Tiger Eye P.I, which revealed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football.

He also applauded the President for deftly managing the COVID-19 situation, which he said led to a substantial increase in the attendance of spectators at football matches.

GNA