C/R: Woman drinks weedicide to kill herself after losing last GHS500

A woman at Assin Dompem in the Assin central Municipality of the Central region has attempted taking her own life after she lost her last GHS500.

Identified as Adwoa Ann, the woman said to be 30 years of age recently misplaced the cash amount and has since not been the same.

People close to her say she has been complaining of the unbearable hardship she is facing in life.

Although nobody expected she would go to the extreme, she has attempted taking her life after drinking an unknown quantity of weedicide.

According to the information gathered, Esi Arthur, the sister-in-law of Adwoa Anna, found her unconscious and called for help for her to be sent to the hospital.

Whiles on their way to the hospital, they had an accident leaving the in-law, a driver, and one other person severely injured.

The sister-in-law has been hospitalized at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, it is still uncertain whether Adwoa Ann will make it after taking in the poison.

She has been admitted at the Francis Xavier Hospital.